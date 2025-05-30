Sign inSubscribe
Petroleum minister reviews PPL’s operations and performance

Ali Pervaiz Malik reiterates the Ministry’s support for the company’s ongoing and future initiatives

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik visited the head office of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in Karachi on Thursday.

Upon arrival, the minister was received by Managing Director and CEO of PPL, Imran Abbasy, who introduced him to the company’s senior leadership. The minister received a briefing on PPL’s operations and outcomes in exploration and production over the past three years.

The management informed the delegation about increases in output across natural gas, crude oil, and mining operations. The MD also outlined current operational and strategic challenges and requested continued support from the Ministry to address them.

The minister acknowledged PPL’s operational performance and reiterated the Ministry’s support for the company’s ongoing and future initiatives.

