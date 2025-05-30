Petroleum minister reviews PPL’s operations and performance

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik visited the head office of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in Karachi on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary (Policy), Petroleum Division, Zafar Abbas, and Deputy Secretary Waqas Ahmed Barlas, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, the minister was received by Managing Director and CEO of PPL, Imran Abbasy, who introduced him to the company’s senior leadership. The minister received a briefing on PPL’s operations and outcomes in exploration and production over the past three years.

The management informed the delegation about increases in output across natural gas, crude oil, and mining operations. The MD also outlined current operational and strategic challenges and requested continued support from the Ministry to address them.

The minister acknowledged PPL’s operational performance and reiterated the Ministry’s support for the company’s ongoing and future initiatives.