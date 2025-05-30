Weekly inflation dips 0.81% as food, utility prices ease

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), fell by 0.81% for the week ending May 29, 2025, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday. On a year-on-year basis, SPI edged up 0.41%.

Prices declined for 10 items including electricity charges (-10.1%), chicken (-8.5%), LPG (-2.7%), and sugar (-0.25%). However, prices of 14 items rose, led by tomatoes (+4.5%), potatoes (+2.9%), and eggs (+2.2%). The remaining 27 items remained stable.

The lowest income group saw a weekly decrease of 0.67% in SPI, while the highest income group saw a 0.74% decline. Annually, the impact ranged from a 0.22% decrease for the lowest group to a 1.50% rise for the highest earners.

Among key commodities, Sona urea averaged Rs4,467 per 50kg bag, down 0.09% from last week, while cement averaged Rs1,417 per 50kg, a marginal weekly dip but 14.6% costlier year-on-year.

The SPI tracks prices of 51 essential items across 17 cities on a weekly basis.