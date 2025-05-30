Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Weekly inflation dips 0.81% as food, utility prices ease

Electricity, chicken prices pull inflation down on weekly basis

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), fell by 0.81% for the week ending May 29, 2025, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday. On a year-on-year basis, SPI edged up 0.41%.

Prices declined for 10 items including electricity charges (-10.1%), chicken (-8.5%), LPG (-2.7%), and sugar (-0.25%). However, prices of 14 items rose, led by tomatoes (+4.5%), potatoes (+2.9%), and eggs (+2.2%). The remaining 27 items remained stable.

The lowest income group saw a weekly decrease of 0.67% in SPI, while the highest income group saw a 0.74% decline. Annually, the impact ranged from a 0.22% decrease for the lowest group to a 1.50% rise for the highest earners.

Among key commodities, Sona urea averaged Rs4,467 per 50kg bag, down 0.09% from last week, while cement averaged Rs1,417 per 50kg, a marginal weekly dip but 14.6% costlier year-on-year.

The SPI tracks prices of 51 essential items across 17 cities on a weekly basis.

Previous article
China’s auto price war fuels dispute between BYD and GWM
Next article
Govt considers formal digital asset rules as crypto remains banned
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.