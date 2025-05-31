Sign inSubscribe
Govt to allocate over Rs1 trillion for development projects in FY2025-26 budget

Major funding planned for roads, water, power, and higher education ahead of budget unveiling

By News Desk

The federal government plans to allocate more than Rs1 trillion for various development projects in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, with substantial funds earmarked for road infrastructure, water and power projects, and higher education initiatives.

Sources revealed that the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) will meet on June 2 to finalise the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the next fiscal year.

These plans will then be submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by the prime minister, for approval later this week. Once approved, the development schemes will be incorporated into the federal budget scheduled for unveiling on June 10.

According to officials, the development budget is expected to exceed Rs1 trillion in total outlay. The proposed PSDP includes Rs170 billion for road construction, Rs140 billion for water projects, and Rs105 billion for the Power Division.

This significant investment reflects the government’s focus on infrastructure development and social sectors as key drivers of economic growth in the coming year.

News Desk
News Desk

