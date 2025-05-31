Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Trump says Pakistani representatives coming to US next week for trade talks

We're also very close to making a deal with India, Trump tells reporters 

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said representatives from Pakistan are coming to the United States next week as the South Asian country seeks to make a deal on tariffs.

Pakistan faces a potential 29% tariff on its exports to the United States due to a $3 billion trade surplus with the world’s biggest economy, under tariffs announced by Washington last month on countries around the world.

Trump said he would have no interest in making a deal with the South Asian country or its neighbor, India, if they were to engage in war with each other. The two nuclear-armed rivals used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery in four days of clashes this month, their worst fighting in decades.

“As you know, we’re very close to making a deal with India,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews after departing Air Force One.

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington recently to advance trade talks, with both sides aiming to sign an interim agreement by early July.

India faces 26% tariffs on shipments to the U.S.

Reuters reported last week that India is likely to allow U.S. firms to bid for contracts worth over $50 billion, mainly from federal entities, as it negotiates a trade deal with Washington.

Previous article
Pakistan Railways posts record Rs83 billion revenue in 11 months, up 7.8%
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.