Cotton cultivation in Punjab surpasses 3 million acres in 2025–26 season

ISLAMABAD: Cotton cultivation in Punjab has reached 3.011 million acres during the current Kharif season (2025–26), up from 2.940 million acres sown during the same period last year, according to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The province has achieved over 86 percent of its seasonal target of 3.5 million acres. The previous year’s target was 3.221 million acres. A ministry official said the government is working to support cotton cultivation by ensuring the availability of certified seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

In North Punjab—covering Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sahiwal—the sowing target was set at 400,000 acres for this season, compared to 317,000 acres last year. So far, 294,000 acres have been cultivated, up from 269,000 acres in the same period of 2024.

In South Punjab districts including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur, 88 percent of the sowing target has been met. Cotton cultivation in the region has reached 2.717 million acres, compared to 2.671 million acres last year. The official said the government is continuing efforts to improve crop management practices to maximize yield.

At the national level, the federal government has set a cotton cultivation target of 2.2 million hectares for 2025–26, with an overall production goal of 10.18 million bales.

The official said authorities are prioritizing the supply of high-yield certified seeds and timely provision of essential inputs in major cotton-growing areas. The expected growth in cotton output is aimed at supporting local industry with sustainable raw material supply.

Textile exports during the first 10 months of the current financial year have increased by 8.41 percent to $14.834 billion, compared to $13.683 billion during the same period last year.