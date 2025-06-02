Senate panel briefed on $3.22 billion IT exports, seeks clarity on crypto council and digital governance

Pakistan’s IT exports surged to a record high of $3.22 billion in the fiscal year 2023–24, reflecting a 24.15% year-on-year growth, the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Monday.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, covered a wide range of topics including export performance, emerging tech policy, and the status of newly established digital bodies.

One of the key discussions revolved around the Pakistan Crypto Council. Lawmakers questioned its legitimacy, noting that Parliament was not consulted prior to its formation. Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand raised concerns about whether such a body could be formed solely through executive action. The committee also requested clarification on the Ministry of IT’s role in the council.

Secretary IT, Zarrar Hasham Khan, explained that the Ministry only offered input on the council’s terms of reference. However, some members argued that the crypto-focused entity should fall under the jurisdiction of the IT Ministry rather than the Finance Ministry. The committee deferred the matter and decided to summon Finance Ministry officials for further explanation in the next meeting.

On the matter of LDI/FLL license renewals, the Secretary informed the committee that stakeholder consultations had been concluded per Sindh High Court instructions, and a final decision is anticipated within two to three weeks.

The committee also received a briefing on the Pakistan Digital Authority, which has been tasked with spearheading digital transformation across the country. The IT Ministry will remain responsible for policy, governance, and legislative matters within the IT and telecom landscape.

Discussion turned to the structure of the Digital Nation Commission, with some senators raising concerns about its leadership by the Prime Minister and inclusion of provincial Chief Ministers. Senator Kamran Murtaza warned the commission could infringe upon provincial autonomy due to the absence of a consensus-building mechanism. The issue was deferred pending input from the Federal IT Minister.

Addressing inquiries about the GPT-based AI tool “Zahanat,” officials clarified it is a private-sector initiative. The Federal Minister for IT only participated in the launch to express support, and her remarks were reportedly misinterpreted. Officials noted that the CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) had not issued any statement denying this.

A briefing was also provided on the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum held on April 29–30 at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad. The event was described as a resounding success, drawing participation from 40 countries and generating investment pledges worth approximately $700 million.

Concluding the session, officials highlighted robust growth in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, with over 20,000 IT companies now registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) — a 19% increase compared to the previous year. This expanding base of tech firms, they noted, demonstrates the strengthening momentum of the country’s digital economy.