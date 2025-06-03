Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Apple challenges EU order to open ecosystem to rivals

Meta, Google, Spotify, and Garmin are among the companies that have requested access to Apple’s user data and systems

By Monitoring Desk

Apple has filed a legal challenge against a European Union order requiring it to open its ecosystem to competitors, arguing that the demands are unreasonable, costly, and threaten both innovation and user privacy.

The challenge responds to a March directive from the European Commission under the Digital Markets Act, a sweeping regulation aimed at curbing the dominance of Big Tech firms. The Commission’s order requires Apple to grant rival manufacturers of smartphones, headphones, and virtual reality devices access to its technology and mobile operating systems, allowing them to interoperate with the iPhone and iPad.

In a statement, Apple criticized the interoperability requirements, saying they create “a process that is unreasonable, costly, and stifles innovation.” The company added that “these requirements will also hand data-hungry companies sensitive information, which poses massive privacy and security risks to our EU users.”

Apple also claimed the rules unfairly single it out. “These deeply flawed rules that only target Apple, and no other company, will severely limit our ability to deliver innovative products and features to Europe, leading to an inferior user experience for our European customers,” the company said.

Meta, Google, Spotify, and Garmin are among the companies that have requested access to Apple’s user data and systems.

While the legal case may take years to resolve in court, Apple is still required to comply with the EU order in the meantime. The Commission has outlined a timeline and process for how Apple must respond to interoperability requests from app developers.

Previous article
SBP, PSX to remain closed from June 6 to June 9 for Eid-ul-Adha holidays
Next article
Coinbase breach linked to customer data leak in India
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Asian Development Bank approves $800 million program to boost Pakistan’s public...

Program supports reforms to improve tax policy, administration, and compliance, enhances public expenditure and cash management, promotes digitalization, investment facilitation, and aims to reduce Pakistan’s fiscal deficit and public debt

Air India CEO says Pakistan airspace ban is hitting airline hard financially

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures establishes wholly-owned subsidiary for Private Equity & Venture Capital services

Oil sales up 10% YOY to 1.53 million tons in May due to reduced smuggling, improved economic...

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.