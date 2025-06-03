Karachi to host Sindh’s first Special Technology Zone at Education City

KARACHI – The Sindh government has received formal approval to establish its first Special Technology Zone (STZ) on a 500-acre site in Karachi Education City, Gadap, aiming to turn the area into a cutting-edge innovation hub inspired by Silicon Valley.

The project, cleared by the Special Technology Zones Authority of Pakistan, will focus on smart manufacturing and emerging technologies including automation, cybersecurity, health tech, agri-tech, blockchain, 5G, and clean energy.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment, confirmed that eight major domestic and international investors have already expressed interest in the zone. He said the STZ would bridge academia and industry, create high-skilled jobs, and offer youth access to modern education and technology.

He added that development of the master plan is progressing rapidly, with the zone expected to become operational soon. “This zone will promote innovation, education, and employment across the province,” he said.