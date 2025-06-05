Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Apple loses appeal to pause app store competition order in Epic Games case

Judge says Apple tried to avoid her order by setting new rules, including a 27% fee on outside app purchases

By Monitoring Desk

Apple on Wednesday lost a bid to pause key parts of a judge’s order that requires the company to allow more competition in its App Store.

A U.S. appeals court declined Apple’s request to delay the ruling as it continues to appeal.

The order came in an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the maker of “Fortnite.” U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had found Apple in contempt of an earlier order from the same case.

The judge said Apple tried to avoid following her instructions by setting new rules, including a 27% fee on developers for purchases made outside the App Store.

In April, the judge ordered Apple to stop practices that limited where developers could direct users to buy products outside their apps. She also said Apple had misled the court and referred the company and one of its executives to federal prosecutors for possible criminal contempt.

Apple said it was disappointed with the appeals court decision and would keep pressing its case. The company argued in its emergency appeal that the ruling restricted its ability to manage its own business and forced it to give away services for free.

Epic Games said Apple was trying to avoid competition and keep collecting fees that were no longer allowed. It said that since the court’s April order, developers had begun offering more payment options and better deals for consumers.

Epic sued Apple in 2020 over how the company handles in-app purchases and distributes apps on iPhones. While Apple won most parts of the case, the judge ruled in 2021 that it must let developers guide users to outside payment methods.

The appeals court decision means Apple must now comply with the order while the broader case continues.

Previous article
Ukraine discusses steps to activate U.S.-backed minerals fund
Next article
Amazon uses AI to improve warehouse robots and delivery
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Google to deploy 14,800-kilometer data cable linking Chile with Asia

Chilean officials estimate the project will cost between $300 million and $550 million, with Chile contributing $25 million

AI-driven search ad spending in US to reach $26 billion by 2029

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky takes on Microsoft Office products

Brazil suspends Coca-Cola bottling plant operations over safety concern

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.