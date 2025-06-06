Sign inSubscribe
Regulatory hurdles, security concerns, and pricing issues delay Starlink’s launch in Pakistan

Satellite internet service awaits approval amid concerns over cost and national security

Starlink’s satellite internet service, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is poised to enter Pakistan but is encountering significant challenges related to affordability, national security, and regulatory compliance.

The service promises high-speed internet through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, with the potential to improve connectivity in remote and underserved regions. 

However, the steep pricing has raised concerns over its accessibility to average Pakistani users. Estimates suggest that Starlink’s residential plan could cost around PKR 35,000 per month, with a one-time setup fee of PKR 110,000. 

Business plans are even more expensive, with monthly charges reaching PKR 95,000 and setup fees of PKR 220,000. In comparison, local ISPs offer fiber-optic internet plans ranging from PKR 2,500 to PKR 12,000 per month.

Starlink was granted a temporary no objection certificate (NOC) in March 2025, but it is still awaiting a full commercial license. The company must fulfill several regulatory requirements, including security clearance from the Ministry of Interior and compliance with the Pakistan Space Activity Rules (2024) and the National Space Policy (2023).

Experts have expressed concerns over Starlink’s independent operations, which could bypass local internet service providers and national gateways, creating difficulties for content regulation and lawful interception. 

A Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) official confirmed that the licensing process is still underway. “Starlink has the potential to improve connectivity, but we are thoroughly assessing regulatory, technical, and security aspects. Affordability and alignment with national ICT goals are key considerations,” the official stated.

