Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PTA, NCCIA crack down on IMEI tampering in Gujranwala; illegal devices seized, arrests made

Two raids recover 25 tampered phones including Samsung, Google, and OnePlus models; FIRs lodged, investigations underway

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Gujranwala, conducted two successful enforcement operations targeting illegal IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned or patched mobile devices in Gujranwala.

According to an official press release, the first raid was carried out at Google Valley Mobile Plaza in Model Town, where 19 cloned or tampered phones were confiscated and the shop owner was arrested on the spot.

A second operation at Musa Mobile in Main Market, Gujranwala, led to the seizure of six additional tampered devices. However, the shop owner managed to flee, taking advantage of a large crowd that had gathered at the scene.

Among the confiscated phones was one with an IMEI linked to Disney Mobile, a brand not officially available in Pakistan. The seized inventory included high-end models such as Google Pixel, OnePlus, Motorola, and a Samsung S23 Ultra—all with reprogrammed IMEIs mimicking those of lower-priced devices.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The PTA reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward the illegal alteration of mobile device identifiers. IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned phones, it warned, pose serious risks to national security and public safety, as such practices facilitate criminal anonymity, cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other offenses.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to mobile phone cloning or tampering. The PTA emphasized that regulatory enforcement is being intensified, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.

Previous article
Budget 2025–26 reflects strong SDG alignment, says Barrister Danyal at post-budget forum
Next article
Gulf markets close mixed amid stalled U.S.-China trade progress
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

OGRA slaps over Rs400 million penalty on 20 OMCs for stock...

OGRA fines 20 oil firms over Rs400 million for failing stock cover and refinery uplift mandates, warns of stricter action for non-compliance

Industry warns of export risk if methyl bromide fumigation is reduced

Sindh ramps up funding for electric transport and buses in FY26 budget

Fund shortage forces KP to slash development budget by Rs150bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.