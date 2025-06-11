PTA, NCCIA crack down on IMEI tampering in Gujranwala; illegal devices seized, arrests made

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Gujranwala, conducted two successful enforcement operations targeting illegal IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned or patched mobile devices in Gujranwala.

According to an official press release, the first raid was carried out at Google Valley Mobile Plaza in Model Town, where 19 cloned or tampered phones were confiscated and the shop owner was arrested on the spot.

A second operation at Musa Mobile in Main Market, Gujranwala, led to the seizure of six additional tampered devices. However, the shop owner managed to flee, taking advantage of a large crowd that had gathered at the scene.

Among the confiscated phones was one with an IMEI linked to Disney Mobile, a brand not officially available in Pakistan. The seized inventory included high-end models such as Google Pixel, OnePlus, Motorola, and a Samsung S23 Ultra—all with reprogrammed IMEIs mimicking those of lower-priced devices.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The PTA reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward the illegal alteration of mobile device identifiers. IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned phones, it warned, pose serious risks to national security and public safety, as such practices facilitate criminal anonymity, cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other offenses.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to mobile phone cloning or tampering. The PTA emphasized that regulatory enforcement is being intensified, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.