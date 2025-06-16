Balochistan to present Rs 1 trillion budget for 2025-26 tomorrow

Salary increases for government employees in Balochistan are also expected, following recent protests for better pay and benefits

Balochistan is set to present its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on June 17, with a total volume expected to exceed Rs 1 trillion. Like the current fiscal year, the upcoming budget is projected to be surplus, reflecting the province’s continued fiscal discipline.

Under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, Balochistan will receive Rs 743 billion from federal revenues, allocated through two main channels: divisible pool taxes and direct transfers from natural resources, including gas.

Government sources indicate that the province will receive an additional Rs 70 billion in federal funding compared to the current fiscal year.

Balochistan’s own revenue, generated through provincial taxes and non-tax sources, is expected to surpass Rs 150 billion. Non-development expenditures for the upcoming year are anticipated to exceed Rs 700 billion.

Additionally, over Rs 240 billion is projected to be allocated for development spending, with significant portions directed towards education, law and order, health, infrastructure, and agriculture.

The education sector is likely to receive more than Rs 160 billion, law and order will see an allocation of over Rs 100 billion, and the health sector is expected to receive around Rs 80 billion. Other areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, and governance are also set to benefit from substantial funding.

In line with the federal government’s announcements, salary increases for government employees in Balochistan are anticipated, with provincial employees having recently protested for pay raises and better benefits. The budget is expected to clarify the government’s stance on salary and pension increases, taxation, and employee-related incentives.

The provincial government will also focus on enhancing its revenue collection mechanisms and addressing key infrastructure challenges, as it seeks to balance development and non-development expenditure in the upcoming fiscal year.