Interloop’s associate firm Textile Hub B.V acquires Bonnie Doon brand

Acquisition encompasses the global trademarks for the brand Bonnie Doon®, along with associated inventory and e-commerce infrastructure 

By News Desk

Textile Hub B.V., an associate company of Pakistani textile giant Interloop Limited, has acquired the Bonnie Doon brand, an established and reputable  legwear label, from Bonnie Doon B.V.

Interloop disclosed this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.I(a) of PSX regulations. 

“We hereby convey the following information: “We are pleased to inform that Textile Hub B.V., an Associate Company of Interloop Limited, has acquired the Bonnie Doon brand,  an established and reputable  legwear label,  from Bonnie Doon B.V,” read the notice.  

The company said that this acquisition encompasses the global trademarks for the brand Bonnie Doon®, along with associated inventory and e-commerce infrastructure. 

According to the PSX website, Interloop Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on April 25, 1992 and publicly listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on April 5, 2019. The company started with just 10 knitting machines and over the years, it has grown to employ over 34,000 people across six countries, building strong global partnerships.

Interloop is a vertically integrated multi-category Full Family Clothing Company, manufacturing Hosiery, Denim, Knitted Apparel and Seamless Active wear, for top international brands and retailers, besides producing yarns for a range of textile customers. 

Bonnie Doon, originally an American sock brand founded in 1957 by Alex Lee Wallau, combines his Scottish heritage into its name, with “Bonnie” meaning beautiful and “Doon” referring to a Scottish river. The brand entered the Dutch and European markets in 1969 and has since become a leading European legwear label, offering a wide range of products, from baby socks to men’s socks. 

Known for producing high-quality, custom-made legwear, Bonnie Doon manufactures exclusively in Italy and Portugal, ensuring top quality and sustainable practices.

