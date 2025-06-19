Sign inSubscribe
Dar calls for swift action to address power sector challenges

Deputy PM stresses investor confidence and long-term stability in high-level Islamabad meeting

By Monitoring Desk


ISLAMABAD — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment, improving transparency, and protecting stakeholder interests in Pakistan’s power sector.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, Dar emphasized the importance of swift and coordinated measures to address structural challenges and lingering inefficiencies in the sector. The session, according to an official press release, was convened to deliberate on pressing issues impacting the sector’s sustainability and financial health.

Dar said the power sector’s long-term viability hinges on timely interventions and policy clarity. He highlighted the urgent need to rebuild investor trust, tackle concerns around sustainability, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of electricity in a financially responsible manner.

The meeting is part of a broader government push to resolve issues related to circular debt, tariff adjustments, and energy sector governance — all key sticking points in ongoing negotiations with multilateral lenders and domestic stakeholders.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

