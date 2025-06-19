Govt authorises utilization of Rs1.035 trillion for various uplift projects under PSDP in 10 months

The government has authorised the utilization of Rs1.035 trillion out of a total allocation of Rs1.096 trillion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the 10 months (July-May) of fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Rs596.610 billion has been spent so far on development projects during the corresponding period.

The data shows that Rs169.639 billion, out of a total allocated amount of Rs265.854 billion, has been disbursed to corporations, including the National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

The government authorized Rs5.042 billion for the Aviation Division, Rs405.30 million for the Board of Investment, and Rs48.971 billion for the Cabinet Division. Other allocations include Rs3.535 billion for the Ministry of Climate Change, Rs254.80 million for the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA), Rs4.578 billion for the Defence Division, and Rs2.176 billion for the Defence Production Division.

Additionally, Rs20.751 billion was allocated for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs7.108 billion for the Finance Division, and Rs217.663 billion for Provinces and Special Areas. Other major allocations include Rs61.115 billion for the Higher Education Commission and Rs4.109 billion for the Housing and Works Division.

The government has also released Rs3.780 billion for the Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs11.375 billion for the Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs9.780 billion for the Interior Division. Funds were further allocated to various divisions such as the Law and Justice Division, Maritime Affairs Division, Narcotics Division, and the National Food Security and Research Division.

A total of Rs21.037 billion was released for the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division, with additional funds allocated to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Petroleum Division, Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Division, and other key departments.

The government has also disbursed Rs35.00 billion for the Railway Division, Rs175 million for the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, and Rs14.96 billion for the Revenue Division, among other allocations.