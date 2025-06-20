Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan pushes for expanded energy, mining cooperation at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik discusses energy, trade, and mining partnerships with Russian officials, showcasing Pakistan's reformed mining sector

By News Desk

Pakistan has pushed for expanded cooperation with Russia in diverse fields, including energy, trade, investment, and mining, at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025. Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik is leading Pakistan’s delegation at the forum.

On the sidelines of the forum, Malik met with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, who also chairs the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC). The two officials discussed potential areas of cooperation, including energy, connectivity, banking, insurance, and mining. 

Russia expressed its interest in strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in these sectors, and welcomed the upcoming 10th session of the IGC in Islamabad in the second quarter of 2025.

In another significant meeting, Malik met Alexey Shemetov, First Deputy Director of Rosatom Minerals. During their discussion, Malik invited Rosatom to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector, particularly in technology transfer and enhancing safety and efficiency. Shemetov showed interest in these proposals, signaling potential collaboration.

Malik also participated in a high-level panel titled ‘The Responsibility of World Leaders for Mineral Reserves and Production for the Sustainable Development of Global Economy.’ Here, he showcased Pakistan’s recent mining reforms, including the launch of the Mining Framework Policy and the completion of the Reko Diq Mine feasibility study. 

Malik emphasized Pakistan’s efforts to create an investor-friendly environment for sustainable mineral development.

Highlighting the success of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, held in Islamabad in April 2025, Malik pointed out that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan has taken comprehensive steps to position itself as a leading destination for mining investment. He added that the new policy provides unprecedented opportunities in copper, gold, and critical minerals while ensuring responsible development that benefits communities and the environment.

Malik also noted that Pakistan has aligned its legal framework with international standards, enhancing the sector’s attractiveness to global investors. He encouraged international mining companies to take part in the next edition of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum.

KP to transition to funded pension scheme by 2045 as bill surges over Rs195 billion 
Rumours of TRG losing buyback case in SHC echo as share price drops by almost 7%
