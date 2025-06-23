FBR extends deadline for software integration for taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for both corporate and non-corporate taxpayers to integrate their invoicing and sales transaction software with the FBR’s system through PRAL or an authorized service provider.

Corporate taxpayers must now complete the integration by July 1, while non-corporate taxpayers have until August 1, 2025. The integration is mandatory for compliance with the FBR’s digital reporting requirements.

Entities must ensure their invoicing systems are connected to the FBR’s infrastructure through PRAL or another FBR-licensed provider to meet the new regulatory standards.