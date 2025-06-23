Sign inSubscribe
FIA suspends 11 officers over corruption collusion with LESCO officials

Action taken after inquiry reports expose corruption in Lahore zone

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended 11 officials, including inspectors and sub-inspectors from its Lahore Zone, following inquiry reports that revealed collusion between FIA personnel and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) officials, according to a news report. 

The suspensions were based on two internal reports titled “Inquiry Report on Issues Related to LESCO”, led by former Federal Secretary Shahid Khan, and “Inquiry Report: Corrupt Practices – Connivance of LESCO & FIA Officials”, chaired by Additional Secretary Sohail Habib Tajik of the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control.

In response to directives issued by the Ministry on April 21 and April 29, the FIA ordered the immediate suspension and transfer of the officers from the Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) Lahore to FIA Headquarters Islamabad. 

The order was signed by Additional Director HRM Syed Ali Akbar Shah and approved by the FIA Director General.

The move comes amid increasing scrutiny and demands for institutional accountability in the energy and enforcement sectors, as public concern over corruption continues to grow.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

