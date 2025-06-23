PTCL, Kacific and Telco Integrators team up to bridge Pakistan’s digital divide

In a strategic push toward nationwide digital inclusion, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Telco Integrators Pvt Ltd (TI), and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on extending high-speed satellite internet, broadband, and voice services across Pakistan.

The three-way partnership is expected to revolutionize connectivity for remote and underserved regions by merging PTCL’s vast fiber and submarine cable network, Telco Integrators’ operational and technical know-how, and Kacific’s cutting-edge satellite broadband technology.

According to a news release issued Monday, the alliance aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective, and reliable broadband services across Pakistan’s geographically diverse landscape. The collaboration is designed to meet the growing demand for integrated digital infrastructure, especially in areas that remain off-grid or out of range of traditional networks.

PTCL, which operates Pakistan’s largest telecommunications infrastructure stretching from Khyber to Karachi and connecting to global networks through submarine cables, will provide the backbone for this expansion. Meanwhile, Telco Integrators will act as Kacific’s local service enabler, supporting the deployment and operation of satellite-based broadband and communication services.

The partnership also plans to jointly market and distribute Kacific’s services to telecom operators, enterprises, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), broadening access to dependable internet throughout the country.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in enhancing digital connectivity across Pakistan,” stated Aamer Ejaz, Group Vice President, Carrier Solutions Business at PTCL. “We’re proud to help extend impactful services to previously unreachable regions, catalyzing digital inclusion and socio-economic progress.”

Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux reinforced the company’s mission to ensure no one is left behind in the digital age. “Together with PTCL and Telco Integrators, we are well-positioned to bring transformative change through satellite-powered broadband,” he said.

Imtiaz Ahmed Laghari, CEO of Telco Integrators, highlighted the practical strength of the collaboration. “Our role is to translate advanced satellite technology into ground-level solutions that improve accessibility and user satisfaction. This partnership enables us to deliver high-performance internet services backed by localized support.”

With more than half of Pakistan’s population still lacking reliable broadband access, the alliance signals a shared commitment to narrowing the digital gap. By empowering rural communities, SMEs, and public institutions with high-speed internet, the initiative aims to unlock economic opportunities and accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation.