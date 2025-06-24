PIA resumes Gulf operations after ceasefire eases regional airspace restrictions

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed scheduled flight operations to Gulf countries on Tuesday, following reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel that helped ease regional airspace restrictions.

“PIA flight operations to Gulf/KSA countries are resumed as of 12:30 PST,” the airline posted on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the restoration of routes that were suspended a day earlier due to security concerns.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, the resumption includes multiple delayed flights from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Multan to destinations including Dammam, Madinah, Sharjah, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Abu Dhabi. Delays ranged from seven to fifteen hours depending on the route, and return flights are also expected to experience knock-on delays.

PIA had grounded its Gulf-bound operations on Monday after rising military tensions in the Middle East raised concerns over civilian air traffic safety. The move disrupted travel plans for hundreds of passengers.

The suspension followed the temporary closure of Iranian airspace amid missile exchanges and retaliatory threats between Iran and Israel. A ceasefire brokered overnight was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump on his social platform, stating, “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

PIA reassured passengers that safety remains its highest priority and has advised customers to stay updated through its call centre or website.

Separately, the airline deployed a special aircraft from Peshawar to Ashgabat to retrieve Pakistani citizens stranded due to earlier flight disruptions.