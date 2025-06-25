Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign inflows in T-bills hit $73.6 million, equity market sees $64.6 million outflows in May

Despite Indian aggression in May, foreign investment remains steady in T-bills, while equity market faces higher outflows

By News Desk
  • Highest inflows of $50 million come from the UAE, while the largest outflow of $62 million was recorded to Britain

Foreign investment in Pakistan’s treasury bills reached $73.6 million in May, despite the conflict with India. In contrast, the equity market saw higher outflows than inflows during the same period, with $64.6 million leaving the market.

The State Bank’s latest data shows that up to May 23, 2025, foreign inflows in T-bills were $73.5 million, while outflows totaled $66 million. The highest inflow of $50 million came from the UAE, while the largest outflow of $62 million went to Britain.

In the equity market, inflows amounted to $38.7 million, while outflows were $64.6 million. Despite the rising tensions, investors appear to have remained confident in the T-bills market, though the equity market faced challenges.

Pakistan’s foreign direct investment has stagnated around $2 billion annually for over a decade. The country continues efforts to attract foreign investment through incentives, but results have been modest.

For the July-May period of FY25, T-bill inflows totaled $1.247 billion, while outflows amounted to $1.447 billion. The decline in returns on T-bills, following the State Bank’s interest rate cut to 11% from 22%, has contributed to the higher outflows.

The government has also raised funds through the stock exchange by issuing Sukuk bonds, and borrowing from banks stood at Rs3.7 trillion during the period, lower than Rs7.76 trillion borrowed last year.

Previous article
Mari Energies reappoints Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder as board chairman
Next article
IMF may challenge relaxed property, vehicle purchase thresholds in revised Finance Bill: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

National Assembly approves Rs715.45 billion funding for energy sector

Power Division gets largest chunk of Rs636.9 billion for operational costs including Rs72.1 billion for external loans, and Rs2.39 billion for development spending; Petroleum Division receives Rs2.17 billion and Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs1.15 billion

Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighboring states widens by 33% to $11.17 billion in FY25

Electricity supply restored from Iran to Balochistan’s Makran Division after two-day outage

Balochistan Assembly approves Rs81.5 billion supplementary budget for FY 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.