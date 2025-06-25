HUBCO Green, PSO launch NEV charging station on Lahore-Islamabad motorway

HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a subsidiary of The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), in partnership with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), has inaugurated its first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) charging station on the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway (M-2), one of Pakistan’s busiest transport arteries.

This strategic initiative marks HGL’s formal entry into the electric mobility space, launched in collaboration with BYD Pakistan through Mega Motor Company (MMC). The newly operational fast-charging station, installed at PSO’s Magic River Rest Stop, includes a 60kW dual-port charger capable of delivering a 50% charge to vehicles such as the BYD Atto 3 in under 30 minutes—enabling a driving range of up to 200 km.

The facility also features PSO’s new concept store and café brand, Vibe, aimed at offering travellers added comfort and convenience while their vehicles recharge.

HGL plans to build a full-scale nationwide charging infrastructure, with fast chargers placed every 200 km along the Karachi-to-Peshawar corridor. The aim is to alleviate range anxiety for electric vehicle users and contribute to Pakistan’s broader sustainability goals.

Speaking at the launch, HUBCO CEO Kamran Kamal said the initiative reflects a long-term view of Pakistan’s transport future. “At the heart of our mandate is a commitment to promote sustainability and an environmentally responsible automobile sector,” he noted. “This partnership with PSO operationalises our vision, and we remain committed to a cleaner, greener Pakistan.”

Echoing the sentiment, Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales & Strategy at BYD-MMC, said: “Following the installation of charging stations in key cities, this launch marks the first step toward enabling long-distance NEV travel in Pakistan. Our fast-charging technology significantly reduces waiting time and enhances user convenience.”

PSO Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Mohsin Mangi highlighted the broader ambitions: “Our partnership with HUBCO Green is a major milestone in PSO’s energy transformation journey. Beyond EVs, our goal is to convert our retail network into clean-energy hubs. Through initiatives like Vibe and Asaan Safar, we aim to redefine the travel experience with better energy, digital integration, and traveller-focused amenities.”

The launch aligns with Pakistan’s push towards clean energy adoption, offering public-private infrastructure for a transport sector that has yet to meaningfully shift to electric mobility. With this first step, HUBCO Green and PSO signal the beginning of what may become a critical backbone for Pakistan’s NEV ecosystem.