Pakistan approves Rs12bn plan to transform Gadani into green ship-breaking yard

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has announced the approval of Rs12 billion for the comprehensive redevelopment of the Gadani Ship-Breaking Yard, aiming to convert it into a model green facility that aligns Pakistan’s maritime operations with international climate and environmental protocols.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the project, the minister emphasized the strategic role of ship-breaking in both the national economy and Pakistan’s climate adaptation goals. According to a press release, the initiative is designed to modernize the ship recycling process while adhering to global sustainability benchmarks.

“Ship recycling must evolve to meet global sustainability standards. This transformation is essential to reduce pollution, manage hazardous waste responsibly, and contribute to a greener maritime future,” Chaudhry stated.

He said that the initiative focuses not only on upgrading the yard’s infrastructure and safety systems but also on promoting environmentally sound practices that address the broader climate crisis through green shipping and responsible ship disposal.

During the briefing, Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah informed the minister that the project’s social uplift component includes the construction of a 30-bed hospital, residential blocks for medical personnel, and labor colonies. Additionally, a 32-kilometer road network, a school, a public park, and modern water supply and treatment systems will be developed to benefit the workforce and local communities.

To ensure accountability and effective execution, the minister directed authorities to establish a comprehensive monitoring framework. He also emphasized strict compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC).

Highlighting Gadani’s economic relevance, Chaudhry noted that the yard produces over 1.2 million tonnes of steel annually, serving as a key node in Pakistan’s scrap and steel supply chain. However, he warned that years of stagnation have undermined the industry’s competitiveness in the region.

“Gadani was once among the world’s largest ship-breaking hubs. Today, it stands at a crossroads—either we modernize it in line with green shipping goals or risk further decline,” he said.

The minister affirmed that reviving Gadani would contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s climate ambitions, enhance its green economy, and reestablish the country’s position as a regional leader in sustainable ship recycling.