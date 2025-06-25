Symmetry Group launches homegrown Generative AI creative studio

Symmetry Group Limited has announced the launch of AffairStudio.ai, billed as Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio, marking a strategic push into AI-powered brand storytelling and digital content creation.

Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence systems capable of producing original content—such as images, videos, or text—based on patterns learned from data. It is increasingly being used in design, advertising, and media to automate and enhance creativity.

The newly formed AffairStudio.ai, co-founded by four seasoned professionals from the technology and advertising industries, blends artificial intelligence with emotional insight to produce creative outputs across formats including voice, video, design, and interactivity. It aims to streamline and elevate the production of ad films and other branded content.

Symmetry Group retains a 70% equity stake in the venture, with the remaining 30% held by the co-founders. The group will maintain strategic oversight, positioning the initiative within its broader innovation agenda.

In a regulatory filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company said the launch reflects its continued expansion into AI-driven solutions and supports its ambition to lead digital transformation across business and creative verticals.