Hawaiian Airlines hit by cybersecurity event

The term “cybersecurity event” is often used in cases of ransomware attacks, where hackers block access to systems until a ransom is paid

By Monitoring Desk

Hawaiian Airlines said on Thursday that a cybersecurity event disrupted some of its IT systems, but its flights continue to operate safely and on schedule.

The airline did not give details about the nature of the incident but confirmed that it had taken steps to protect its operations.

The company, which is owned by Alaska Air Group, said in a statement that it was addressing the issue and maintaining normal flight operations. The term “cybersecurity event” is often used in cases of ransomware attacks, where hackers block access to systems until a ransom is paid.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is monitoring the situation and that its safety office is in contact with the airline. The agency confirmed there has been no impact on flight safety.

A Hawaiian Airlines representative responded to questions through a Gmail address, and the extent of the disruption has not been fully disclosed.

