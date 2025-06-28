PDWP approves Rs31.22 billion for 16 major development projects in Punjab

Punjab’s Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved 16 major development projects worth Rs31.222 billion for the fiscal year 2024–25 during its 86th meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, saw the approval of schemes in sectors such as irrigation, fisheries, wildlife, forestry, and infrastructure.

Significant projects include the establishment of Cath Labs at various District Headquarters Hospitals across Punjab, with an estimated cost of Rs2.044 billion, and the construction of the Pari Saydein Dam in Rawalpindi District, valued at Rs3.973 billion. A waterlogging mitigation project in Rahim Yar Khan was also greenlit, with an allocation of Rs2.887 billion.

Other approved projects include the creation of a Model Fish Market in Lahore (Rs48.138 million), road rehabilitation projects such as the Sialkot–Marala Road (Rs1.372 billion), and improvements to the DI Khan–Darya Khan Road (Rs1.067 billion). Further road infrastructure projects were sanctioned in various cities, including Sheikhupura, Nowshera Virkan, and Chiniot.

Additionally, works on dualizing and reconstructing roads like the Shahi Road in Rahim Yar Khan and the Kharian–Dinga–Mandi Bahauddin Road have also been approved.