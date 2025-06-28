PNSC to expand fleet, targets $700m in freight earnings over next three years

The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is set to expand its fleet to 34 vessels over the next three years under a new business strategy aimed at reviving the country’s maritime and logistics sectors, with the goal of generating $700 million in freight earnings, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs announced Friday.

The strategic plan was outlined in a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. The minister described the roadmap as a comprehensive effort to transform PNSC into a globally competitive, technologically modern, and environmentally compliant shipping entity aligned with international maritime standards.

According to figures shared at the meeting, PNSC currently carries just 11% of Pakistan’s cargo by volume and 4% by value. Under the new strategy, the state-run shipping line will aim to increase its cargo handling share to 52% by volume and 43% by value within three years—excluding containerised cargo.

Central to this plan is the phased renewal and expansion of PNSC’s ageing fleet. The move is intended to expand cargo capacity, improve fuel efficiency, and ensure compliance with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations, particularly in areas such as carbon emissions and ballast water management.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs also stressed the importance of building domestic shipbuilding capacity. In this regard, the minister proposed deeper collaboration between PNSC, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW), and local manufacturers to enable the construction of oil tankers, container vessels, and bulk carriers within Pakistan. This initiative is expected to promote industrial self-reliance, create skilled employment opportunities, and revitalise the country’s shipbuilding sector.

To avoid excessive reliance on public financing, the plan advocates a mixed financing model that includes public-private partnerships, maritime leasing mechanisms, and access to international green shipping funds.

Digital transformation is another pillar of the strategy, with measures aimed at enhancing operational transparency and efficiency. These include the adoption of blockchain-based documentation, e-logistics platforms, real-time cargo tracking, the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system, and Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS).

Environmental sustainability is also featured prominently in the plan. PNSC is expected to adopt cleaner fuels, retrofit older vessels to improve energy performance, and align with international decarbonisation commitments.

Minister Chaudhry reaffirmed the PNSC’s role as a strategic asset in ensuring maritime sovereignty, economic resilience, and stable supply chains amid evolving global trade dynamics.