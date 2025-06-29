Agriculture officials visit cotton fields to assess crop conditions

MULTAN: Senior officials from the Punjab Agriculture Department have visited major cotton-growing areas to assess crop conditions and support ongoing farming activities. The visits focused on providing farmers with technical guidance on pest control, irrigation, and crop nutrition.

Additional Secretary Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan visited Multan and Vehari, while Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Ch. Abdul Hameed, toured Jampur and Rajanpur. DG Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon inspected fields in Yazman, Fort Abbas, and Khairpur Tamewali. DG Pest Warning Dr. Aamir Rasool visited cotton fields in Liaqatpur and Ahmedpur East.

Officials said the purpose of these visits was to monitor the cotton crop and ensure timely support to farmers during the current season. They observed that the overall condition of the cotton crop in the inspected areas was satisfactory.

During the field inspections, farmers were given instructions on how to manage pests, use water efficiently, and improve crop nutrition. The officials emphasized the importance of regular monitoring and adopting best practices to maintain crop health.

Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Muhammad Jameel Ghori, Deputy Directors Muhammad Shafiq and Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, along with other officials, also joined the visits.