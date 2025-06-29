Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Agriculture officials visit cotton fields to assess crop conditions

Officials say the purpose of these visits was to monitor the cotton crop and ensure timely support to farmers during the current season

By Monitoring Desk

MULTAN: Senior officials from the Punjab Agriculture Department have visited major cotton-growing areas to assess crop conditions and support ongoing farming activities. The visits focused on providing farmers with technical guidance on pest control, irrigation, and crop nutrition.

Additional Secretary Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan visited Multan and Vehari, while Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Ch. Abdul Hameed, toured Jampur and Rajanpur. DG Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon inspected fields in Yazman, Fort Abbas, and Khairpur Tamewali. DG Pest Warning Dr. Aamir Rasool visited cotton fields in Liaqatpur and Ahmedpur East.

Officials said the purpose of these visits was to monitor the cotton crop and ensure timely support to farmers during the current season. They observed that the overall condition of the cotton crop in the inspected areas was satisfactory.

During the field inspections, farmers were given instructions on how to manage pests, use water efficiently, and improve crop nutrition. The officials emphasized the importance of regular monitoring and adopting best practices to maintain crop health.

Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Muhammad Jameel Ghori, Deputy Directors Muhammad Shafiq and Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, along with other officials, also joined the visits.

Previous article
Federal government requests NEPRA to issue uniform electricity tariff
Next article
Prime Minister announces end to PTV fee in power bills
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.