Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal government requests NEPRA to issue uniform electricity tariff

Once approved, the new “Uniform Final Tariff” will replace existing rates notified through SROs

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a public hearing to deliberate on a motion submitted by the Federal Government for the reconsideration and issuance of a uniform consumer-end electricity tariff for all ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs) and K-Electric, effective July 1, 2025.

According to the documents, the motion has been filed under Sections 7 and 31 of the NEPRA Act, 1997, read with Rule 17 of the NEPRA Tariff (Standards and Procedures) Rules, 1998. It seeks approval for a revised and uniform schedule of electricity tariffs, incorporating targeted subsidies, tariff rationalization surcharges, and inter-DISCO adjustments, pursuant to NEPRA’s tariff determinations for XWDISCOs dated June 23, 2025.

The Federal Government has also requested tariff adjustments for K-Electric to align its consumer-end rates with the rest of the country, thereby maintaining a uniform national tariff. This includes modifications in the variable charge structure and the incorporation of proposed cross-subsidies to ensure KE’s revenue requirements, as determined by the Authority, are met.

Once approved by NEPRA, the new “Uniform Final Tariff” will replace existing rates notified through SROs, including SRO dated July 14, 2024 (for XWDISCOs) and SRO No. 575(I)/2019 (for KE), both of which have undergone various modifications over time. The revised tariffs will be officially notified by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

To ensure a transparent and inclusive decision-making process, NEPRA has invited all stakeholders, affected parties, and members of the public to participate in a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The hearing will be held at NEPRA Tower, G-5/1, Islamabad, and will also be accessible online.

All written communications, queries, or stakeholder comments regarding the matter should be addressed to the Registrar, NEPRA.

Previous article
International Labour Organization begins study to improve ship recycling safety in Pakistan
Next article
Agriculture officials visit cotton fields to assess crop conditions
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at ahmad.ahmadani@pakistantoday.com.pk.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.