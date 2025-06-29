Federal government requests NEPRA to issue uniform electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a public hearing to deliberate on a motion submitted by the Federal Government for the reconsideration and issuance of a uniform consumer-end electricity tariff for all ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs) and K-Electric, effective July 1, 2025.

According to the documents, the motion has been filed under Sections 7 and 31 of the NEPRA Act, 1997, read with Rule 17 of the NEPRA Tariff (Standards and Procedures) Rules, 1998. It seeks approval for a revised and uniform schedule of electricity tariffs, incorporating targeted subsidies, tariff rationalization surcharges, and inter-DISCO adjustments, pursuant to NEPRA’s tariff determinations for XWDISCOs dated June 23, 2025.

The Federal Government has also requested tariff adjustments for K-Electric to align its consumer-end rates with the rest of the country, thereby maintaining a uniform national tariff. This includes modifications in the variable charge structure and the incorporation of proposed cross-subsidies to ensure KE’s revenue requirements, as determined by the Authority, are met.

Once approved by NEPRA, the new “Uniform Final Tariff” will replace existing rates notified through SROs, including SRO dated July 14, 2024 (for XWDISCOs) and SRO No. 575(I)/2019 (for KE), both of which have undergone various modifications over time. The revised tariffs will be officially notified by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

To ensure a transparent and inclusive decision-making process, NEPRA has invited all stakeholders, affected parties, and members of the public to participate in a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The hearing will be held at NEPRA Tower, G-5/1, Islamabad, and will also be accessible online.

All written communications, queries, or stakeholder comments regarding the matter should be addressed to the Registrar, NEPRA.