Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM says government will not discourage Pakistan’s solarisation

Pakistan is among a few countries where solar energy adoption is progressing quickly, says Shehbaz Sharif

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government will not discourage the ongoing solarization trend in Pakistan, calling it the most cost-effective method of electricity generation globally.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” mobile application in Islamabad, the prime minister welcomed the rapid growth of solar energy in the country and reaffirmed the government’s support for it. He said Pakistan is among a few countries where solar energy adoption is progressing quickly.

The prime minister noted that one of the key challenges in the power sector is the growing gap between electricity production and consumption, which he attributed to increasing solar panel usage by households and businesses. However, he said the government views this shift positively and will not take measures that would discourage solar energy deployment.

He added that solar energy can play a significant role in addressing power sector challenges, including rising costs and limited access. The prime minister emphasized that the government is exploring ways to ensure continued support for solar power while also maintaining a balanced and efficient national energy system.

Officials said the government recognizes solarization as a major factor in shaping future energy planning and reforms.

Previous article
Pakistan Airports Authority to hold live public hearing on June 30
Next article
China rolls over $3.4 billion loans to Pakistan, say sources
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Seafood exports to Vietnam reach $9 million in 2024

Pakistan could match or surpass Vietnam’s seafood exports to Pakistan with improvements in policy, trade, and infrastructure, says Dr Wassan

Government reaffirms support for youth through PM’s programme

USF launches 7 new broadband and OFC projects worth Rs 7.49 billion in 12 districts

OGRA notifies up to 300% gas price hike; fixed charges increased for domestic consumers from July 1

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.