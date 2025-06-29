PM says government will not discourage Pakistan’s solarisation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government will not discourage the ongoing solarization trend in Pakistan, calling it the most cost-effective method of electricity generation globally.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” mobile application in Islamabad, the prime minister welcomed the rapid growth of solar energy in the country and reaffirmed the government’s support for it. He said Pakistan is among a few countries where solar energy adoption is progressing quickly.

The prime minister noted that one of the key challenges in the power sector is the growing gap between electricity production and consumption, which he attributed to increasing solar panel usage by households and businesses. However, he said the government views this shift positively and will not take measures that would discourage solar energy deployment.

He added that solar energy can play a significant role in addressing power sector challenges, including rising costs and limited access. The prime minister emphasized that the government is exploring ways to ensure continued support for solar power while also maintaining a balanced and efficient national energy system.

Officials said the government recognizes solarization as a major factor in shaping future energy planning and reforms.