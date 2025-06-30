Sign inSubscribe
KSE-100 closes at new record high of 125,627 amid continued bullish momentum

Index adds over 1,200 points as investor confidence remains strong after budget approval

By News Desk

KARACHI — The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at an all-time high of 125,627.31 points. The index gained 1,248.25 points, or 1%, during the day, following sustained investor optimism and strong market sentiment.

The session saw positive activity across most sectors, pushing the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 125,748.58 before settling just below that level at close. The rally follows last week’s sharp gains, when the benchmark index jumped 4,355 points (3.6%) to close Friday at a then-record 124,379 points.

Market participants attributed the continued momentum to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the smooth passage of the federal budget through the National Assembly. Investor sentiment was further buoyed by expectations of macroeconomic stability and potential policy continuity.

Globally, equity markets also showed signs of strength. Asian shares posted gains on Monday amid signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and Canada. Canada announced the withdrawal of its digital services tax, a move seen as aimed at facilitating negotiations with Washington, ahead of a new July 21 deadline set by President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, investors in the US remained focused on upcoming employment data and the fate of a major tax-cut and spending bill in Congress, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt. Nonetheless, tech stocks continued to drive Wall Street futures higher, with gains in Nasdaq, S&P 500, and European indices.

In regional markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.6%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.8%, and European stock futures edged higher. However, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%.

The PSX’s gains on Monday mark another milestone in a year of strong equity performance, as domestic and international investors continue to respond positively to political clarity, fiscal consolidation efforts, and a more stable macroeconomic outlook.

