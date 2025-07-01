Sign inSubscribe
Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical sign deal for sustainability-focused gas processing project

Both firms to explore feasibility of processing exhaust gas from Sachal Gas Processing Complex

By News Desk

Mari Energies Limited and Ghani Chemical Industries Limited have entered into a Term Sheet to assess the feasibility of processing vent and exhaust gases from the Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC), located in Mari Field, Daharki, Sindh. 

The project, aimed at enhancing sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is part of Mari Energies’ broader efforts to promote environmental responsibility.

Subject to the technical and commercial viability of the initiative, both companies plan to sign a joint venture agreement to establish a project company responsible for the project’s execution. This collaborative effort aligns with their mutual goal of contributing to sustainability while addressing environmental challenges.

Mari Energies (formerly Mari Petroleum) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on December 4, 1984, under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now superseded by the Companies Act, 2017). The company is principally engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons. It also provides exploration and production-related services and is involved in ventures related to mineral mining and technology businesses.

Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd. was incorporated as a private limited company on November 23, 2015, and was converted into a public limited company on April 20, 2017. The company is principally engaged in manufacturing, sale and trading of medical & industrial gases and chemicals.

News Desk
