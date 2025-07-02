CDA launches digital overhaul with cashless services, land record automation, and tech-enabled civic access

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced a major digital reform initiative aimed at modernizing its One Window Facilitation Center, transitioning to cashless transactions, and fully digitizing land and financial records.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday, chaired by CDA Chairman and Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Members of the CDA Board attended in person, while Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, joined via video link alongside his technical team.

Under the new plan, Islamabad residents will soon be able to pay property tax, water charges, and transfer fees online. Additionally, building maps and layout plans will be submitted digitally, consolidating all major civic services into a unified digital platform.

“This initiative will save citizens time, cut administrative costs, reduce paper-based processes, and most importantly, enhance transparency,” said Chairman Randhawa. “We are committed to transforming CDA into a tech-enabled, model institution for the public good.”

Officials confirmed that work is underway to digitize CDA’s land records and automate financial operations, replacing legacy manual systems. The PITB, with its experience in developing successful e-governance models across Punjab, will provide technical assistance throughout the process.

Both organizations agreed to maintain regular virtual consultations to exchange expertise and draft a roadmap for implementation. Randhawa directed CDA’s IT Wing and senior officers to work in close coordination with PITB to develop real-time performance dashboards across all departments. These digital dashboards will include pop-up alerts and notifications to ensure task tracking and timely completion.

The meeting also explored integrating modern banking solutions into CDA’s service payment framework to improve efficiency and user experience. A comprehensive feasibility report covering system costs and compliance with international digital standards will be submitted to the CDA Board.

To ensure steady progress, Randhawa announced that weekly review meetings will be held under his leadership to assess implementation and resolve bottlenecks.

With Islamabad witnessing rapid urban expansion, this digitization push is expected to enhance accountability, ease public access to services, and reduce dependence on in-person government office visits.