Nvidia becomes the world’s most valuable company at $3.86 trillion

Nvidia ended June as the world’s most valuable company, with its market capitalization reaching $3.86 trillion.

The chipmaker’s rise was supported by strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips and continued confidence in its position as a leader in the AI industry.

Microsoft followed with a valuation of $3.69 trillion, while Apple stood at $3.1 trillion. Nvidia’s value is still below Apple’s all-time high of $3.92 trillion, recorded in December 2024.

Other major tech firms also saw gains last month. Meta Platforms rose 14% to a market value of $1.86 trillion. Broadcom increased 13.9% to $1.3 trillion, and Amazon gained 7% to reach $2.33 trillion.

Tesla’s market value dropped 8.3% to $1.02 trillion in June. The decline came as investor sentiment weakened during CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump.