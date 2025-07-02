Sign inSubscribe
Nvidia becomes the world’s most valuable company at $3.86 trillion

Microsoft follows with a valuation of $3.69 trillion, while Apple stands at $3.1 trillion

By Monitoring Desk

Nvidia ended June as the world’s most valuable company, with its market capitalization reaching $3.86 trillion.

The chipmaker’s rise was supported by strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips and continued confidence in its position as a leader in the AI industry.

Microsoft followed with a valuation of $3.69 trillion, while Apple stood at $3.1 trillion. Nvidia’s value is still below Apple’s all-time high of $3.92 trillion, recorded in December 2024.

Other major tech firms also saw gains last month. Meta Platforms rose 14% to a market value of $1.86 trillion. Broadcom increased 13.9% to $1.3 trillion, and Amazon gained 7% to reach $2.33 trillion.

Tesla’s market value dropped 8.3% to $1.02 trillion in June. The decline came as investor sentiment weakened during CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netflix explores partnership with Spotify to expand live programming
Google makes new proposal to stave off EU antitrust fine
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

