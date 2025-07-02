Pakistan’s export decline continues for third month, trade deficit rises to $26.27 billion in FY25

Pakistan’s exports continued to decline for the third consecutive month in June, with exports amounting to $2.54 billion, a slight decrease from $2.56 billion in the same month last year, and a month-on-month drop of 4.79%, contributing to an increase in the trade deficit to $26.27 billion in FY25, despite earlier gains.

According to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), merchandise exports continued their downward trend in June 2025, falling by 0.59%. This marks the third consecutive month of negative growth, following declines of 10.07% in May and 7.36% in April.

Cumulatively, exports rose by 4.67% to $32.106 billion for fiscal year 2024-25, up from $30.675 billion in the previous year 2023-24. However, the decline in June reflects ongoing challenges in sustaining export growth.

Although exports showed positive growth in early months—11.83% in July, 16% in August, and 13.52% in September—growth slowed sharply starting October, with negative figures in February, April, and May.

Imports also saw a rise, growing by 6.57% to $58.38 billion for FY25, compared to $54.78 billion in FY24. In June, imports amounted to $4.86 billion, a decline of 1.97% from the same month last year. However, month-on-month imports decreased by 7.08%.

As a result, the trade deficit widened by 9% to $26.27 billion in FY25, up from $24.11 billion the previous year. Despite a reduction in the deficit in June, which decreased by 3.45% to $2.32 billion, the overall gap remains significant.

The government is likely to consider new measures to address these challenges and reverse the negative export growth trend.