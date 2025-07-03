Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ghani Global gets SECP nod to issue shares against Sukuk conversion

Company to issue 60 million ordinary shares worth Rs1.2bn under conversion option

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD — Ghani Global Glass Limited (PSX: GGGL) has secured regulatory approval to issue up to 60 million ordinary shares, amounting to Rs1.2 billion, through a mechanism other than a rights offer, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The new shares will be offered to Sukuk holders who opt to exercise their conversion rights, in line with the terms of the convertible debt instrument.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) granted the approval under Section 83(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017, in conjunction with Regulation 5 of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, and Regulation 4(1)(iii) of the Issuance of Convertible Debt Securities through Right Offer Regulations, 2022.

The move is part of the company’s capital structuring plan and provides Sukuk holders the option to convert their debt into equity within the agreed framework.

Previous article
US House of Represntatives advances Trump tax and spending bill toward final vote
Next article
PM stresses digital payments for transparency, orders doubling of targets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.