Pakistan, Kazakhstan set $1 billion trade goal amid push for deeper economic ties

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin, has said that the current trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan remains far below its true potential, and both sides have now set an ambitious target of boosting bilateral trade to $1 billion.

Speaking to business leaders at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Ambassador Kistafin called on entrepreneurs from both countries to play a more proactive role in achieving this trade milestone. He highlighted that four Pakistani banks have already established trade channels with Kazakhstan and that daily cargo services are operational through TCS and the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

He noted that Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country with an e-commerce cooperation agreement with Pakistan, urging local businesses to capitalize on this unique advantage. Commending the quality of Pakistani textiles, he requested FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara to arrange a trade delegation to Kazakhstan, assuring that business visas would be issued to entrepreneurs based on FCCI recommendations.

The ambassador emphasized Kazakhstan’s position as the largest economy in Central Asia and a founding member of the Eurasian Economic Union. He said the country is establishing modern export processing zones to attract foreign investment and that several bilateral trade agreements are under government review. He also revealed that an upcoming visit by the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan is expected to pave the way for significant developments in bilateral relations.

In a symbolic gesture to strengthen city-level cooperation, Ambassador Kistafin proposed declaring Karachi and Almaty as twin financial cities and Shymkent and Faisalabad as twin textile hubs, citing their respective economic profiles. He invited Pakistani investors to explore Kazakhstan, where energy costs are lower, offering a competitive edge for regional exports.

Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the ambassador and underlined the untapped opportunities in trade and tourism between the two nations. He appreciated the Kazakh embassy’s responsiveness in issuing visas based on FCCI’s recommendations, noting that such facilitation is vital for trade growth.

Bharara acknowledged that Faisalabad’s textile exports to Kazakhstan remain limited and called for focused efforts to expand them. He also emphasized the need for embassies to provide reliable bilateral trade data and expedite discussions on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Proposing concrete steps for engagement, Bharara suggested organizing single-country exhibitions and signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between leading business chambers in both countries to formalize economic cooperation.

The session also included remarks and questions from prominent FCCI members, including Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Hafiz Shafiq Kashif, Bilal Jameel, and former vice president Bilal Waheed Sheikh. Khawaja Zafar Iqbal also participated in the interactive session.

At the conclusion of the visit, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented a commemorative chamber shield and collar pin to the ambassador, marking the 50th anniversary of the FCCI. Senior Vice President Qaiser Shams Gucha offered a vote of thanks, and Ambassador Kistafin recorded his remarks in the FCCI Visitor Book.