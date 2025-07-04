Pakistan assembles 12 million mobile phones in 2025, imports remain low

Pakistan assembled 12.05 million mobile phone handsets in the first five months of 2025, while commercial imports totaled just 0.76 million units, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Pakistan fulfilled 94% of its mobile phone demand through local manufacturing and assembly in five months of 2025, compared to a last 5-Years (2020-2024) average of 77% and 9-Years (2016-2024) average of 52%.

Of the locally assembled units, 6.53 million were 2G phones, and 5.52 million were smartphones. In comparison, during 2024, Pakistan assembled 31.38 million mobile handsets, far surpassing the 1.71 million imported units.

Top 10 locally assembled brands during 5M2025 includes, Infinix (1.34mn units), followed by VGO Tel (1.33mn units), Itel (1.07mn units), Vivo (0.96mn units), Samsung (0.67mn units), Xiaomi (0.65mn units), G’Five (0.64mn units), Tecno (0.62mn units), Nokia (0.52mn units), and Q Mobile (0.5mn units). The PTA’s data also revealed that 67 percent of mobile devices on Pakistani networks are smartphones, while the remaining 33 percent are 2G devices.

Additionally, the PTA received over 10,000 consumer complaints regarding telecom and internet services in May 2025. The authority successfully resolved 97.92 percent of these complaints. Jazz had the highest number of complaints at 3,543, followed by Zong with 2,724, Telenor with 1,722, and Ufone with 1,129. Resolution rates varied, with Jazz at 99.3 percent and Ufone at 97.4 percent.

The PTA also recorded 126 complaints related to basic telephony services, with an 89.7 percent resolution rate, and 695 complaints against internet service providers, 90.5 percent of which were resolved.