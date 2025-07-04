Pakistan pushes trade, green corridors, and regional connectivity at ECO Summit

Pakistan took center stage at the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlined a regional economic vision focused on trade, transport connectivity, climate finance, and sustainable development.

Representing Pakistan, the prime minister used the platform to push for tangible cooperation across key areas including low-emission transport corridors, infrastructure investment, tourism, and cross-border rail projects. On the sidelines of the summit, he held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Iran to deepen economic and development-focused partnerships.

Advancing regional connectivity with Uzbekistan

In a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing connectivity through projects such as the Trans-Afghan Railway. The two leaders agreed to organize high-level ministerial visits to Islamabad and Tashkent to finalize agreements aimed at promoting cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and energy.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong bilateral relationship and agreed to enhance collaboration across sectors including investment, culture, and people-to-people exchange. The discussions underscored the importance of regional infrastructure as a driver of sustainable economic growth and integration.

Green corridors and climate resilience at the ECO Summit

Addressing the plenary session of the summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned of the economic threats posed by climate change, calling on ECO countries to accelerate joint climate action. He proposed the development of low-emission transport corridors and the creation of a regional carbon market to mobilize climate finance.

“Deeper collaboration among ECO members is essential to build resilience and ensure sustainable development amid increasing environmental and political uncertainty,” he said.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan remains among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate shocks, recalling the 2022 floods that displaced over 33 million people. He emphasized the need for stronger financial cooperation and infrastructure adaptation to mitigate future risks.

In a positive development for regional tourism, Pakistan thanked member states for naming Lahore the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027. “Lahore, the cultural heart of Pakistan, will enthrall all who visit us. We extend a warm invitation to all member states,” he stated.

Trade and investment cooperation with Azerbaijan

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The two leaders reviewed progress on existing trade and investment initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the pace of collaboration and identified new areas for partnership, especially in infrastructure and connectivity. The leaders acknowledged that closer economic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan would contribute to broader regional integration.

Pakistan and Türkiye aim for sector-wide growth

In another bilateral engagement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss expanding bilateral ties. The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of Pakistan-Türkiye relations and underscored the importance of collaboration in trade, defence, energy, connectivity, and investment.

They agreed to facilitate the exchange of high-level delegations to implement understandings reached during the meeting. Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with Türkiye toward shared goals of regional stability and sustainable development.

Strengthening regional cooperation with Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian. Both leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with progress on previously agreed initiatives. They pledged to strengthen relations through constructive engagement and mutual coordination.

The meeting focused on using dialogue and diplomacy to support regional peace and emphasized the importance of deepening economic and development ties across multiple sectors.

Roadmap for ECO Vision 2025

Throughout his engagements at the summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025. He advocated for enhanced intra-regional trade, cross-border rail and road corridors, energy cooperation, and green growth mechanisms.

With the summit held under the theme “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future,” Pakistan’s participation centered on practical initiatives to drive inclusive growth, economic modernization, and long-term resilience in the region.