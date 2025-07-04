Sazgar reports sales growth in June as auto rickshaw, four-wheeler demand surges

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (PSX: SAZEW) posted strong sales growth across both its three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments in June 2025, signalling renewed momentum in Pakistan’s small vehicle market.

According to the company’s latest production and sales report, auto rickshaw sales reached 2,435 units in June, marking a 28% increase from May’s tally of 1,900 units. Year-on-year, the segment registered a 34% surge, compared to 1,818 units sold in June 2024.

The four-wheeler segment witnessed even sharper gains, with monthly sales climbing 47% to 1,349 units, up from 919 in May. On an annual basis, this represents a 55% increase over June 2024 figures of 871 units — a sign of strengthening demand as consumer liquidity improves and market activity picks up pace.

Despite the upbeat sales performance, production trends remained subdued. Auto rickshaw output dropped 24% month-on-month to 1,420 units, compared to 1,865 units in May. However, it still represented a modest 7% rise year-on-year.

Meanwhile, four-wheeler production declined 6% from May, totalling 985 units in June. Nevertheless, the figure was 19% higher than the 827 units produced in the same month last year.

Analysts attribute the rebound to a mix of seasonal buying patterns, improved financing availability, and a gradually stabilising economic outlook. The strong showing in both key segments positions Sazgar for continued recovery in the months ahead, especially if supportive macroeconomic conditions persist.