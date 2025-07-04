Thatta Cement announces 1:5 stock split, adjusts trading schedule ahead of July 14





KARACHI, July 4 — Thatta Cement Company Limited (PSX: THCCL) has announced a reduction in the face value of its shares from Rs10 to Rs2, with the change taking effect from July 14, 2025. As a result of this 1:5 stock split, the number of outstanding shares will rise from 99.72 million to 498.59 million, while the company’s paid-up capital will remain unchanged.

In preparation for the adjustment, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has revised the trading and settlement schedule. THCCL shares will be traded on a T+0 basis on Thursday, July 10 and Friday, July 11, instead of the regular T+2. The T+2 settlement cycle will resume on Monday, July 14, with shares trading at the adjusted post-split price.

PSX clarified that THCCL, being a Deliverable Futures Contract (DFC)-eligible security, will also see changes to its futures trading schedule. Contracts designated JUL, AUG, and SEP will be closed by July 8 and settled by July 10, with entitlement to the stock split. Meanwhile, new contracts—JULB, AUGB, and SEPB—will open on July 7 and trade on an ex-benefit basis, with settlements in late July, August, and September respectively.

An overlapping period between entitlement and non-entitlement contracts will occur on July 7 and 8, during which both sets of contracts will be available.

The PSX further clarified that the opening price of THCCL shares on July 14 will be one-fifth of the closing price on July 11, reflecting the change in face value from Rs10 to Rs2.