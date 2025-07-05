Net receipts from national savings schemes decline to Rs27.5 billion in May

KARACHI — The net receipts from savings mobilized by National Savings Schemes (NSS) fell to Rs27.54 billion in May 2025, down from Rs30.64 billion recorded in the previous month, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The figures show that Defence Saving Certificates (DSC) registered a net outflow of Rs2.44 billion during May, indicating a higher volume of withdrawals compared to new investments. In contrast, Regular Income Certificates (RIC) attracted net inflows of Rs7.02 billion, while Rs2.42 billion was invested in Special Savings Certificates (SSC).

Prize Bonds saw a net injection of Rs1.81 billion. Other categories within the NSS portfolio recorded combined receipts of Rs18.74 billion, a slight increase from Rs18.09 billion in April.

Over the broader fiscal period, net outflows from NSS reached Rs381.87 billion in FY2023, continuing a pattern of net withdrawals from the savings instruments over the course of the year.