Weekly inflation rises by 0.73% due to food, fuel price hikes

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the combined consumption group, decreased by 2.06% during the week ending on July 3, compared to the corresponding week of last year (2024).

However, on a week-on-week basis, the SPI for the group increased by 0.73% during the week, compared to the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 312.06 points, as compared to 309.80 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 2.06%.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 = 100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.74%, rising to 301.60 points from last week’s 299.39 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888, Rs 22,889–29,517, Rs 29,518–44,175, and above Rs 44,175, increased by 0.80%, 0.72%, 0.76%, and 0.70%, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased, 6 (11.77%) items decreased, and 27 (52.94%) items remained stable.

The items that recorded a major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included LPG (8.53%), bananas (3.36%), eggs (0.59%), mustard oil (0.37%), pulse moong (0.30%), and pulse gram (0.29%).

The commodities that recorded a major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (13.05%), onions (11.62%), tomatoes (11.09%), garlic (5.40%), diesel (3.94%), potatoes (3.58%), petrol (3.22%), sugar (1.27%), cooked daal (0.60%), gur (0.41%), curd (0.37%), and powdered milk (0.29%).

On a year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease included tomatoes (61.42%), onions (53.71%), electricity charges for Q1 (37.62%), garlic (24.29%), wheat flour (23.62%), pulse mash (20.27%), tea packet (17.93%), potatoes (16.06%), pulse masoor (8.43%), rice IRRI-6/9 (4.23%), chili powder (3.97%), and bread (1.72%).

The commodities that recorded an increase in their average prices on a year-on-year basis included ladies’ sandals (55.62%), sugar (27.78%), pulse moong (20.59%), powdered milk (16.01%), beef (15.45%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (12.73%), vegetable ghee 1kg (12.34%), gur (11.44%), firewood (10.70%), lawn (10.51%), cooked daal (9.25%), and cooked beef (8.57%).