Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Weekly inflation rises by 0.73% due to food, fuel price hikes

On a year-on-year basis, inflation shows a 2.06% drop;  prices of chicken, onions, petrol, and diesel see weekly uptick, while LPG and bananas record notable price drops

By News Desk

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the combined consumption group, decreased by 2.06% during the week ending on July 3, compared to the corresponding week of last year (2024).

However, on a week-on-week basis, the SPI for the group increased by 0.73% during the week, compared to the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 312.06 points, as compared to 309.80 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 2.06%.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 = 100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.74%, rising to 301.60 points from last week’s 299.39 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888, Rs 22,889–29,517, Rs 29,518–44,175, and above Rs 44,175, increased by 0.80%, 0.72%, 0.76%, and 0.70%, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased, 6 (11.77%) items decreased, and 27 (52.94%) items remained stable.

The items that recorded a major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included LPG (8.53%), bananas (3.36%), eggs (0.59%), mustard oil (0.37%), pulse moong (0.30%), and pulse gram (0.29%).

The commodities that recorded a major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (13.05%), onions (11.62%), tomatoes (11.09%), garlic (5.40%), diesel (3.94%), potatoes (3.58%), petrol (3.22%), sugar (1.27%), cooked daal (0.60%), gur (0.41%), curd (0.37%), and powdered milk (0.29%).

On a year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease included tomatoes (61.42%), onions (53.71%), electricity charges for Q1 (37.62%), garlic (24.29%), wheat flour (23.62%), pulse mash (20.27%), tea packet (17.93%), potatoes (16.06%), pulse masoor (8.43%), rice IRRI-6/9 (4.23%), chili powder (3.97%), and bread (1.72%).

The commodities that recorded an increase in their average prices on a year-on-year basis included ladies’ sandals (55.62%), sugar (27.78%), pulse moong (20.59%), powdered milk (16.01%), beef (15.45%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (12.73%), vegetable ghee 1kg (12.34%), gur (11.44%), firewood (10.70%), lawn (10.51%), cooked daal (9.25%), and cooked beef (8.57%).

Previous article
Punjab’s PDWP approves nine development projects worth over Rs52.35 billion
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 05, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.