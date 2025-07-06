Sign inSubscribe
Crop protection body raises alarm over pesticide supply

Pakistan Crop Protection Association says slow registration and import processing disrupts timely pesticide availability for farmers

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA) has raised concerns over delays and inefficiencies at the Department of Plant Protection, warning that slow registration and import approvals are disrupting pesticide supply during key cropping seasons.

In a letter to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research dated June 30, PCPA Executive Director Muhammad Sarwar Rahi said the backlog of registration cases is affecting the industry’s ability to import and sell pesticides, particularly for the ongoing cotton and rice crops.

The association stated that a large number of applications—covering generic products, new chemistries, and renewals—are still pending with the department. The PCPA described the level of pendency as alarming and said it directly threatens the availability of crop protection products in the domestic market.

The association also alleged that repeated and unnecessary queries by officials appear to pressure importers into making illicit payments or entering underhanded arrangements to get approvals.

Monitoring Desk
