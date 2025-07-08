FDI-driven M&A activity crosses $50 million in FY25 with 69 approvals from CCP





ISLAMABAD, July 8: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved 69 merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions during fiscal year 2024–25, facilitating an estimated $50 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) across a range of sectors including logistics, media, agriculture, and technology.

According to official data, the approved transactions included a mix of foreign and domestic deals, with the Commission also granting 38 exemptions under the Competition Act, 2010, over the course of the fiscal year.

Among the prominent foreign-led deals was a joint venture between DP World Logistics FZE and Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC), facilitated through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). In the e-commerce space, Bazaar Technologies acquired Wemsol, while Italy’s Euricom S.P.A. acquired a 50% stake in Fatima Euricom Rice Mills in the agribusiness sector.

The media and advertising sector also saw notable foreign investment with Berkeley Square Holding BV acquiring 50% stakes in Ogilvy & Mather, Mindshare, and Soho Square Pakistan. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Wakeb Data Company acquired an 80% stake in drone firm Woot Tech.

CCP also cleared 64 domestic M&A transactions in FY25, covering sectors such as energy, financial services, consumer goods, and manufacturing. Of the total transactions, 25 were in industrial and manufacturing, 14 in energy and power, 13 in services, 11 in financial services, five in retail and consumer goods, and one in real estate.

In the energy sector, Asyad Holding acquired a 77.42% stake in Shell Pakistan through UAE-based Wafi Energy. In power generation, Sapphire Fibres and Mindbridge jointly acquired Uch Power and Uch-II Power.

Financial sector consolidations included Alfalah Asset Management’s acquisition of fund management rights from Faysal Asset Management. In fintech, PPR Holding A.S. took full ownership of SadaPay Technologies.

Other significant transactions involved Nimir Industrial Chemicals acquiring local assets of Procter & Gamble Pakistan, Naubahar Bottling Company’s acquisition of JK Sugar Mills’ bottling operations, and the merger of DWP Engineering Industries with Digital World Pakistan.

The CCP also granted 38 conditional or time-bound exemptions in sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, energy, telecommunications, banking, aviation, and packaging.

The Commission stated that these approvals and exemptions are part of its ongoing efforts to support a competitive business environment, promote investment, and ensure transparency in market operations.