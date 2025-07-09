Hyundai announces limited-time Santa Fe discounts after NEV levy price hike

In a surprising turn of events just days after raising prices due to the newly implemented NEV (New Energy Vehicle) Levy, Hyundai Nishat Motors has announced limited-time discounts on its flagship SUV, the Santa Fe.

Two days ago, Hyundai increased the prices of its entire non-electric lineup in response to the NEV Levy, with the steepest hike reaching Rs631,000. The decision triggered concern among potential buyers and industry observers, especially in an already volatile auto market. Now, the company appears to be softening the impact with a fresh promotional offer exclusively for the Santa Fe.

According to Hyundai’s official communication, the Santa Fe Signature AWD, previously priced at PKR 14,995,000, is now available at a discounted price of PKR 14,295,000—reflecting a price cut of PKR 700,000. Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Smart FWD, which recently reached PKR 13,250,000 after the NEV-linked hike, has been reduced by PKR 400,000, bringing the promotional price down to PKR 12,850,000. The offer is valid through July 31, 2025.

These discounts closely follow Hyundai Nishat’s latest pricing revisions. The Santa Fe Hybrid Smart had previously been listed at PKR 12,990,000 but was raised by PKR 260,000, settling at a new price of PKR 13,250,000. Similarly, the Santa Fe Hybrid Signature saw a price increase of PKR 294,000, moving from PKR 14,699,000 to PKR 14,993,000.

The move to introduce selective discounts appears to be a calculated response aimed at maintaining customer interest and defending market share. By easing the financial pressure on buyers of its premium SUV range, Hyundai Nishat is attempting to strike a balance between compliance with tax policy changes and preserving consumer demand. With the Santa Fe positioned as a high-end midsize SUV offering a blend of hybrid performance, comfort, and advanced features, the limited-time offer may prove timely for buyers seeking value in a shifting market.