Sign inSubscribe
Cryptocurrency

U.S. securities commissioner says tokenized assets still count as securities

Hester Peirce says digital tokens that represent ownership in stocks or other assets do not change the legal nature of those assets

By Monitoring Desk

Tokenized securities must follow existing securities rules, a U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday, as more firms explore blockchain-based models for trading.

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said digital tokens that represent ownership in stocks or other assets do not change the legal nature of those assets. “As powerful as blockchain technology is, it does not have magical abilities to transform the nature of the underlying asset. Tokenized securities are still securities,” she said.

Tokenization involves converting shares of a company into digital tokens that can be traded on a blockchain. These tokens can be issued by the original company or by a third party.

Peirce said investors could face special risks when buying third-party tokens.

Companies in the crypto and finance sectors have been discussing tokenization as a new method of trading. Coinbase recently said it is seeking approval from the SEC to offer stocks through blockchain.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said last week the agency should support innovation, including new models like tokenization.

Some critics warn that the practice could be used to avoid SEC oversight and create new risks for individual investors.

Previous article
Meta notified of competition concerns in France
Next article
BECO steel makes export debut with copper ingots shipment to Hong Kong
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.