Bolan Castings to resume production on July 14 after positive developments in tractor market

Company signals potential recovery in demand in the agricultural machinery sector

By News Desk

Bolan Castings Limited, a Millat Group company, has announced the resumption of its production operations starting July 14, 2025, citing positive developments in the domestic tractor market.

The disclosure was made in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) under Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book.

The company did not elaborate on the nature of the market developments, but the announcement signals a potential recovery in demand within the agricultural machinery sector—an area closely linked to the performance of Bolan Castings’ core foundry and auto parts business.

Bolan Castings had earlier scaled down or suspended production amid weak sales in the tractor segment, a key end-market for its products. The upcoming resumption suggests a possible uptick in orders from OEMs, particularly tractor manufacturers.

The company has requested the Exchange to inform TRE Certificate holders of the development. Further updates on production volumes or financial implications are expected in the coming weeks.

