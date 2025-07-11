CDNS cuts savings rates on Defence and Special Saving Certificates

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reduced profit rates on Defence Saving Certificates and Special Saving Certificates, while achieving its annual savings targets for fiscal year 2024-25.

Profit rates on Defence Saving Certificates slashed from 11.91% to 11.76%. The rate on Special Saving Certificates has decreased from 10.90% to 10.60% from the last week of June 2025, according to a senior CDNS official.

The profit rate on the Shuhada Family Welfare Account’s Regular Income Certificates has also been reduced by 20 basis points (bps). The savings rate on the Islamic Saving Account has decreased by 59bps, bringing the current rate to 9.75%.

In response to a query, the official mentioned that the CDNS achieved a net target of Rs 255 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25 (July 1 to June 30). The CDNS met its net annual target of Rs 106 billion for FY 2024-25, which the official said would help promote the country’s savings culture.

The CDNS has also set a target of Rs 140 billion in investments in Islamic finance for the current fiscal year, a move that is expected to boost the growth of the Islamic economy in Pakistan.

Regarding overall performance, the official noted that CDNS surpassed its annual target for FY 2023-24, achieving Rs 1.7 trillion, which was over 100% of the set goal. In the previous fiscal year 2022-23, the CDNS successfully reached Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds, exceeding the Rs 1.3 trillion target for FY 2021-22 by Rs 200 billion.

The CDNS has revised its savings target for the current financial year to Rs 1.4 trillion, aimed at further promoting a savings culture in the country. Given the current market trends, this ambitious target is expected to significantly contribute to encouraging savings.

The official also noted that CDNS is undertaking institutional reforms and introducing new innovations to improve its operations and services.