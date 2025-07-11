Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CDNS cuts savings rates on Defence and Special Saving Certificates

Reduction in rates follows changes in market conditions; CDNS surpasses previous fiscal targets

By News Desk
National Savings

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has reduced profit rates on Defence Saving Certificates and Special Saving Certificates, while achieving its annual savings targets for fiscal year 2024-25.

Profit rates on Defence Saving Certificates slashed from 11.91% to 11.76%. The rate on Special Saving Certificates has decreased from 10.90% to 10.60% from the last week of June 2025, according to a senior CDNS official. 

The profit rate on the Shuhada Family Welfare Account’s Regular Income Certificates has also been reduced by 20 basis points (bps). The savings rate on the Islamic Saving Account has decreased by 59bps, bringing the current rate to 9.75%.

In response to a query, the official mentioned that the CDNS achieved a net target of Rs 255 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25 (July 1 to June 30). The CDNS met its net annual target of Rs 106 billion for FY 2024-25, which the official said would help promote the country’s savings culture.

The CDNS has also set a target of Rs 140 billion in investments in Islamic finance for the current fiscal year, a move that is expected to boost the growth of the Islamic economy in Pakistan.

Regarding overall performance, the official noted that CDNS surpassed its annual target for FY 2023-24, achieving Rs 1.7 trillion, which was over 100% of the set goal. In the previous fiscal year 2022-23, the CDNS successfully reached Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds, exceeding the Rs 1.3 trillion target for FY 2021-22 by Rs 200 billion.

The CDNS has revised its savings target for the current financial year to Rs 1.4 trillion, aimed at further promoting a savings culture in the country. Given the current market trends, this ambitious target is expected to significantly contribute to encouraging savings.

The official also noted that CDNS is undertaking institutional reforms and introducing new innovations to improve its operations and services.

Previous article
Pakistan, Russia sign protocol to restore and modernise steel mills 
Next article
Shipping insurers raise rates after Houthi attacks in Red Sea
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.