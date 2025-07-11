Google expands Veo 3 AI video tool access to Pakistan and 150+ countries





Google has expanded global access to its AI-powered video generation tool, Veo 3, now available to Google AI Pro subscribers in more than 150 countries, including Pakistan. The latest update allows users to convert static photos into eight-second video clips with sound, through a photo-to-video feature launched earlier this year.

According to a company statement issued on Friday, over 40 million videos have been generated worldwide using Veo 3 within seven weeks of its release, with users employing it to recreate fairy tales, experiment with ASMR, and explore other creative formats.

To use the feature, users can select “Videos” in the tool menu, upload a photo, describe the scene and any accompanying audio instructions, and generate a short, animated clip. The functionality is available through Google’s Gemini AI model and integrated into Flow, the company’s filmmaking-focused platform.

Flow now also supports speech generation, sound effects, and background audio, although Google noted that the audio generation remains experimental. Another tool, “Frames to Video,” offers faster access through Veo 3 Fast, using personal images as the base for dynamic content.

As part of its AI policy, Google emphasized the inclusion of visible watermarks and invisible SynthID markers on all generated content. The company also said it continues to run red teaming exercises, enforce safety policies, and seek user feedback to prevent misuse of the technology.